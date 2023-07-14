Three Arsenal players who should be given an opportunity in pre-season

Arsenal has four friendlies scheduled before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6th.

The Gunners have prepared to face a series of clubs of varying abilities, beginning with Nürnberg before facing the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United, and Barcelona before facing AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup.

Although pre-season is beneficial for improving players’ fitness and practising specific tactical concepts and setups, it also provides an opportunity for rookies and unknown skills to shine in a non-competitive situation.

However, only 11 players may be on the field at the same time, therefore Mikel Arteta must manage his substitutes and game plan to give as many players as feasible a chance.

With that in mind, here are three players who should be given a chance to impress Arteta and cement their place in and around the squad for next season.

1. Folarin Balogun

The American striker has just returned from a season-long loan in Ligue 1, where he was instrumental in Stade de Reims’ record-breaking season. Balogun dominated the league’s golden boot record for much of his stay in the French top tier, but he was overtaken in the latter stages and finished fourth.

Balogun has rejoined the Gunners as America’s starter, and after training at London Colney and going to Germany, he deserves a chance to shine. It is only right that the Hale End graduate gets given an opportunity in pre-season after scoring 21 goals last season.

Even with Gabriel Jesus’ spot all but secured, this fixture-heavy season will surely see regular starters rotated and replaced.

2. Jakub Kiwior

Kiwior scored a goal in his first game in red and white, but he also impressed fans with his superb defensive displays and flexibility in such a short period.

However, his lack of game time leaves him unsure of his genuine abilities. There is no way of knowing if the new signing had a purple patch or if he will be able to retain his defence quality. He impressed in Serie A with Spezia, but the question is if he can do it in the world’s greatest league with the highest demands.

Arteta will recognise the prospect of resting players like Gabriel and Zinchenko after a few pre-season games in which he should have demonstrated his actual quality.

3. Ethan Nwaneri

In the midst of his record-breaking season and media attention, the Hale End graduate just signed a new contract with the Gunners. When Arsenal met Brentford at the age of 15, Nwaneri became the Premier League’s youngest-ever player. Although this is a remarkable accomplishment, he may have merely appeared to break the record, and while he is obviously gifted, does his talent warrant the hype?

Arteta will most likely attempt to answer the prior question in pre-season, as Charlie Patino and Sambi Lokonga are expected to leave this summer. As a forward-thinking club, this will provide Arsenal with an early indication of whether a new midfielder is required in the future or if Nwaneri can play that role.

