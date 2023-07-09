Three Arsenal Players Who Might Steer The Team To EPL Glory Come 2023/2024 Season

Despite failing to bring home any hardware, Arsenal’s 2022–2023 campaign has been a marked improvement.

From the beginning of the 2022/2023 season on, Mikel Arteta’s team put on a show that had everyone talking.They were unable to hold off the competition in their most recent games.

Nonetheless, The Gunners qualified for the Champions League by placing second in the league the previous year.For the past four years, they have failed to appear at the competition.Both they and Arteta, their manager, may be proud of their achievements.

The article suggests a few players that could put in additional effort to help the Gunners win the Premier League or the Champions League in the next 2023–2024 season.

Tossard, Leandro

Arsenal fans should keep an eye on the Belgian international in 2023–2024.Last year, he made the switch from Brighton to Arsenal.He appeared in a total of 82 games and contributed 25 goals and 13 assists.Mikel Arteta has significantly bolstered this team’s depth, which could allow Trossard to rack up a lot of goals this season.Trossard can score with either foot in any situation.If needed, he can also play on the wing.Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League thanks to this player’s goalscoring prowess are high.

2.Odegar, Martin

The Norway national team player is currently at the peak of his abilities.He was a top-tier Premier League midfielder last year.Odegaard was a major contributor to Arsenal’s offense.For Arsenal, he made 34 appearances.He scored 15 goals and dished out 7 assists in the Premier League, with 31 of his 55 shots finding the back of the net.He completed 84% of his throws, throwing an average of 46 passes a game.In the 2023–2024 season, this player will be instrumental in elevating Arsenal to a new level.

Three, Bukayo Saka

One of the best wingers in the Premier League is an England international.After participating in 38 games, he scored 11 goals and had 7 assists.His goal-scoring touch and tireless pressing make him a top candidate to help lead Arsenal to trophies next year.

BeepMedia (

)