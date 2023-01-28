This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league this season. He struggled with consistent Injuries in his first arrival to Arsenal. Partey has helped the Gunners improve their midfield positions this season.

Gabriel Magalheas And William Saliba

The Gunners spent €26 million on signing Gabriel Magalheas from Lille back in 2020. He struggled to perform well in his first season at the club and failed to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the premier league.

The 25 year old has now formed an impressive defensive partnership with William Saliba at Arsenal. The two players have been highly impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season. The Gunners have netted 45 league goals this season and conceded just 16.

Saliba rejoined Arsenal from Olympique Marseille and has been highly impressive in performance ever since. The frenchman struggled to establish himself as a starter at Arsenal and was loaned out to some clubs including Saint-Etienne and Nice. He was highly impressive in performance during his time at Olympique Marseille. William Saliba has now established himself as one of the best defenders in the premier league this season.

Malikings (

)