Three Arsenal Defenders Who Can Play Different Positions Across The Pitch

Premier League giants, Arsenal have one of the most versatile defensive trios in Europe. These players can play in different positions in the defensive line and even in midfield. It is obvious that Arsenal are keen on recruiting players who can fit in anywhere in defence to give options and depth whenever injuries hit the team. Below are three Arsenal defenders who can play in different positions across the pitch.

1. Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He is a Ukrainian International who is currently playing for Arsenal in the premier league. Deployed as a left-back by Mikel Arteta last season, Zinchenko often finds himself in central midfield position when the team is attacking. He is a very versatile player who can play in defence and the central midfield when the need arises.

2. Takehiro Tomiyasu.

He is a Japanese International who currently plays for Arsenal in the Premier League. Often deployed as a right-back by Mikel Arteta, the Japanese International can also play on the other side of the defense. Tomiyasu who can also play at the heart of defense if needed, was deployed as a left-back In Arsenal’s last season 3-2 win over Liverpool on October 9, 2022. Despite being a natural right-back, he managed to neutralize Mohamed Salah throughout the course of the contest attracting praises from fans.

3. Ben White.

The 25-year-old formed a solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of Mikel Arteta’s defence during the 2021-22 campaign before he was deployed as a right-back by Mikel Arteta in the 2022-23 premier league campaign. He can play as a central defender or a right-back.

