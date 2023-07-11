Three areas Chelsea need to strengthen to compete this season

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer window this season and have made a lot of profit from selling a number of Players. The Club are currently rebuilding the squad under their new Manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues signed Pochettino at the end of last season to help improve the squad after series of poor performances last season which cost the Club. This also means that Chelsea will not be participating in any European competition next season. With a good Manager like Mauricio Pochettino, there is hope that Chelsea will perform well next season, but the Club still needs to improve three areas to compete with the other “Big Six”

1.Goalkeeper:

Chelsea need to sign a consistent Goalkeeper if they want to compete with the Big six. The Club sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia side, Al Alhi which means that the only top goalkeeper in the team currently is Kepa who is also very inconsistent. Chelsea need to sign a consistent goalkeeper and there are a lot of top goalkeepers that the team can sign. Former Manchester United’s goalkeeper, David De Gea is also available as a free agent.

2.Striker:

Chelsea do not have a top striker at the moment. The team has a number of Wingers but without a top Striker, it will be hard for any team to score goals. Chelsea sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal and this means that Chelsea are left with Romelu Lukaku and Aubameyang who might also leave the Club this transfer window. This means Chelsea need a Striker to help score goals. Kane, Vlahovic, Lautaro Martinez are among the best Strikers in the World and Chelsea should try to sign at least one of them.

3.Midfield:

This is the position where Chelsea lost a lot of Players. Mason Mount, Kovacic, Loftus Cheek and Ngolo Kante are some of the midfielders Chelsea sold in this transfer window. Without these Midfielders, it will be hard for Chelsea to dominate matches and hold on to possession. Chelsea will need to sign a number of Midfielders in this transfer window if they want to compete with the top Clubs. There are a number of top midfielders available for purchase and Chelsea should sign them as soon as possible.

These are the three areas Chelsea need to strengthen to compete with the Big Six next season. The Club should sign Players fast so they can get used to the team before the start of the season.

What do you think?, Which other area should Chelsea strengthen?

Sportsskid (

)