Three Advantages Arsenal Has That May Help Them Defeat Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club under the leadership of Mikel Arteta is doing fantastically well and they are currently occupying the first position on the English Premier League table. The club has the chance of extending their points against Manchester City to six points if they can get a win against Pep Guardiola’s team today.

The Arsenal team has the following advantage that may help them defeat Manchester City;

First and foremost, the Arsenal team has the home advantage. The Gunners are yet to lose a single game in the front of their fans at home this season and that home form could give them morale that will help them overcome Manchester City

Secondly, Manchester City will be under huge pressure to win when they face Arsenal today given that they will occupy the first position if they win and given that the team wants to be the first team after Manchester United to win the English Premier League title three consecutive times, and this may lead to mistakes in the match because they will be highly pressurized to get something out of the game. Arsenal, on the other hand, have less pressure because their first aim this season was to make the top four before they eventually were fortunate to be topping the table.

Lastly, Pep Guardiola have played quite a number of tactics this season and due to the inconsistency of his team, the tactics he played last week worked and he may be tempted to use it against Arsenal. The coach used a back three as his central backs, this tactics will help the Arsenal forward players will exploit the space that will be available to them especially on a counter attack.

TheTirelessWriter (

)