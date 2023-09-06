Thomas Partey Could Miss Six Matches Due To Injury

Arsenal’s midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey, faces a challenging period ahead due to a recent injury setback that has left him sidelined for an estimated six matches. The Ghanaian international suffered this setback during a training session last Thursday, a blow not only to Arsenal but also to his national team’s hopes in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The injury was officially confirmed by the Ghanaian Football Association, who regretfully announced his absence from international duty during the upcoming break. This news came as a disappointment for the Black Stars, who require at least a draw in their crucial match against the Central African Republic to secure their place in the tournament held in Ivory Coast next year.

Partey’s absence was notably felt in Arsenal’s recent showdown against Manchester United, where the Gunners managed a stunning 3-1 victory. However, the road ahead appears challenging for both Partey and Arsenal, as they navigate through the matches he is likely to miss.

According to reports from Metro UK, Partey’s recovery timeline could keep him out of action for approximately six weeks. In this period, Arsenal fans can expect to see him sidelined for six crucial fixtures. Among these is the highly anticipated North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, a clash that always ignites fervor among football enthusiasts.

In addition to the derby, Partey is expected to miss encounters against Bournemouth and Manchester City, formidable opponents in the Premier League. There’s a glimmer of hope that he might return in time to face Chelsea on October 21, but the Champions League matches against PSV Eindhoven and Lens could prove to be too early for his comeback. Furthermore, the EFL Cup third-round fixture against Brentford might also see him absent from the Arsenal lineup.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, remains cautious when discussing Partey’s return, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the exact timeline for the midfielder’s recovery. This uncertainty adds an element of suspense to Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, as they grapple with the absence of their midfield maestro.

While Arsenal fans eagerly await Partey’s return, they can take solace in the fact that the team demonstrated resilience in their recent victory over Manchester United. However, his absence remains a notable void in Arsenal’s midfield, and the club will eagerly await his return to full fitness. Until then, the Gunners must navigate these challenging fixtures without one of their key assets, hoping for a swift recovery and return to action for Thomas Partey.

