Thomas Muller sends message to Marcel Sabitzer over Man United loan

Thomas Muller admits he was ‘surprised’ by Marcel Sabitzer’s loan move to Manchester United but insists the midfielder’s career at Bayern Munich is not over. The Austrian arrived in Manchester on Tuesday night and watched his new side progress into the Carabao Cup final the following evening – he was not registered in time to play. Marcel Sabitzer was a deadline day signing for the Red Devils, arriving at Old Trafford on loan in a bid to give Erik ten Hag’s more options in midfield. He was recruited on the back of Christian Eriksen’s injury, which will deny United the Denmark international’s services over the coming months.

Not only will Sabitzer provide cover to the injured Eriksen, but his engine and passing range will benefit a United midfield that has been calling out for reinforcements since the summer, even despite Casemiro’s recent impressive performances. At 28 years old he will bring a wealth of experience amassed largely in the Bundesliga, and looks set to feature heavily under Ten Hag.

‘The team was surprised,’ Muller told Kicker about Sabitzer’s late move to United. ‘It happened very quickly. I’m happy for Sabi that he’s moving to Manchester United, getting the chance to play there. Manchester are a huge name.’ ‘He’ll be back in the summer. The chapter isn’t over yet.’ Muller also added that Sabitzer is ‘a cool guy and a great player’.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

