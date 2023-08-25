Things Ten Hag Should Do To Have A Better Game Against Nottingham Forest

Man United have completely become a shadow of themselves from last season, and the pressures are mounting already from their fans. Hence, Ten Hag will be focused on getting the best out of his team this weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Below are few things he should do to have a better game against Nottingham Forest;

1. Stick to Erikson for now;

Christian Erikson might be old for Man United but he has the capability to pull strings for the Reds in Midfield. It will be wise for Man United to have Erikson against Nottingham Forest and not Mason Mount.

2. Play Rashford in Wing;

For some time now, the player Rashford has shown his body language that he wants the wing. Ten Hag must therefore allow him to play through the wings.

3. Play a Natural Number Nine;

Anthony Martial should be given his chance as Man United clearly lacks a forward.

