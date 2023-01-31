Things Marcel Sabitzer will add to Graham Potter’s Chelsea team if signed this winter transfer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chelsea team has become one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League recently, but they still have room to improve, and signing Marcel Sabitzer could be the perfect move for manager Graham Potter this winter transfer window. Sabitzer is a talented Austrian attacking midfielder who currently plays for Bayern Munich in Germany.

Here are five things he will add to the Chelsea team if he signs this winter:

1. Goals:

Sabitzer has proven to be a clinical finisher in the Bundesliga, scoring 46 goals and providing 40 assists in nearly 200 matches for RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. He has also scored eight goals and added four assists in 19 appearances for the Austrian national team, so he could be the perfect addition to the Chelsea attack.

2. Creativity:

Sabitzer is known for his creativity on the ball, and he could be the perfect foil for the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in the Chelsea midfield. His ability to pick out a pass and provide the final ball could be a huge boost to the Blues’ attacking play.

3. Versatility:

Sabitzer is a versatile player who can play anywhere in the midfield or even up front. This means that he could provide Potter with plenty of tactical options and give the Chelsea team more flexibility when it comes to switching up their formation or adjusting their tactics.

4. Experience:

Sabitzer has plenty of experience playing in top-level competitions, including the Champions League. His knowledge of European football could prove invaluable as the Blues look to make their mark in the competition this season.

5. Leadership:

Despite being only 28 years old, Sabitzer is already a leader in the Bayern Munich team, and he’s shown that he can be a leader in the dressing room. This could be a huge benefit for the Chelsea team as they look to add more steel and character to their squad.

In conclusion, signing Marcel Sabitzer this winter could prove to be a masterstroke from Graham Potter. He could bring goals, creativity, versatility, experience, and leadership to the Chelsea team, which could be the perfect ingredients for a successful season for the Blues.

