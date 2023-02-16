SPORT

Thierry Henry pinpoints key area where Manchester City are stronger than Arsenal

Thierry Henry told CBS Sports that Manchester City bench was superior to Arsenal’s on Wednesday, when the Citizens defeated Mikel Arteta’s squad 3-1 at The Emirates.

Prior to the match in North London, only three points separated the two teams. Kevin De Bruyne gave his team the lead. Takehiro Tomiyasu’s error allowed the Belgian to score. However, Bukayo Saka equalized from the penalty spot.

Nevertheless, City improved during the second half. Jack Grealish made the score 2-1 before Erling Haaland scored his first goal in four games to make the score 3-1. The victory propels City to the top of the standings. Arsenal still holds a game advantage.

After the loss, Arsenal legend Henry discussed the defeat and the two teams. He believes that Manchester City’s bench was superior to Arsenal’s, with Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey, and Emile Smith-Rowe still unavailable.

“Now, after the defeat, it is going to be very difficult [for Arsenal]. Stay calm. Akanji, Foden came on. Do we have the same bench at Arsenal? I’m not sure. Keep your composure. Losing that doesn’t mean everything has to go in the bin.”

Arsenal has a favorable upcoming schedule. Villa, Leicester, Everton, Bournemouth, Fulham, Palace, and Leeds are their next seven opponents. In their next six games, Manchester City will face Newcastle and Liverpool, among others.

The Gunners have every opportunity to regain the form that propelled them to the top of the table prior to Wednesday’s match. To remain competitive with City, however, they must quickly recover from their recent form slump.

