Thiago Silva’s Stats Against Liverpool Shows That He’s Currently The Best Defender In Chelsea

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool in their last match and the Blues currently sits 10th on the premier league table while the Reds sits 8th on the league table.

Chelsea players including the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Kepa, Mount, Marc Cucurella and Jorginho were Impressive in performance against Liverpool.

However, 38 year old defender Thiago Silva was Chelsea’s best player during their goalless draw against Liverpool. Silva had 91% passing accuracy in the match, won two aerial duels, made three interceptions, made six clearances and also hits the woodwork. Thiago Silva was defensively solid in the match and he formed an impressive defensive partnership with Benoit Badiashile.

Thiago Silva was named man of the match after his impressive display against the Reds. The 38 year old is currently the best defender in Chelsea.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been struggling to perform well ever since the beginning of this season. The two teams have been inconsistent in performance despite bringing in new signings.

The Blues were the biggest spenders in the summer and they have continued their spending spree this January. Chelsea have secured the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk and Madueke from PSV. They also signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Liverpool on the other hand spent €42 million on signing Cody Gakpo from PSV this January but the 23 year old is yet to score a goal in five appearances for the Reds.

