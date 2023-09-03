Thiago Silva Replies Fan Who Said He Should Be Dropped From The Squad After Chelsea’s Recent Defeat

According to a post on the verified Facebook handle of Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva responded to a man who criticized him after Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest game.

Nottingham Forest secured a historic victory by defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, marking their first win there since January 1995. This win was their second away triumph in the Premier League since gaining promotion.

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga scored the only goal of the game in the second half after being teed up by Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Criticizing Thiago Silva and urging Mauricio Pochettino to drop him from the Chelsea squad, a fan wrote, “This won’t go down well but I think it’s time to drop Thiago Silva.

“Playing him is becoming a problem because we have to play a back 5 to shoehorn him in. Playing 4 at the back will allow us to be better going forward and I don’t think we will suffer much at the back. Chelsea would be better off without him at the minute”.

Responding to this criticism, Thiago Silva wrote, “If you look closely at the game, we are playing with a line of 4 my friend! But there is no problem in assuming that I am responsible for the defeat. Put the pressure on me, no problem yesterday!”

Do you also think Thiago Silva should be dropped from the Chelsea squad?

Picture credit: Facebook

