Thiago Silva reacts after a fan called for him to be dropped after Chelsea’s defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has fired back at criticism from a frustrated Chelsea supporter following their unexpected 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

The defeat marked a difficult start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who have only managed to secure one victory from their opening four Premier League games.

The disappointment was evident at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea’s players were met with boos from their own supporters after the final whistle, with Silva coming under particular scrutiny for his performance during the game.

A Chelsea fan account on Instagram, known as talkcfc_, took to social media to express their frustration, suggesting that it might be time for Pochettino to consider dropping the 38-year-old Silva, insinuating that he was becoming a tactical hindrance.

The post read: “This won’t go down well but I think it’s time to drop Thiago Silva. Playing him is becoming a problem because we have to play a back 5 to shoehorn him in.

Playing 4 at the back will allow us to be better going forward and I don’t think we’ll suffer much at the back. Nothing but respect to Thiago, but I think we’d be better off without him at the minute.”

Silva, however, was quick to respond to the criticism, defending his role in the team: “If you look closely at the game, we are playing with a line of 4 my friend! But there’s no problem in assuming that I’m also responsible for the defeat. Put pressure on me. No problem yesterday.”

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino stood by his players despite the audible disapproval from Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge. When asked if he was concerned about the booing, he said, “You can understand the people that came from the past and want to see the team win and play well.”

Source: Metro.co.uk

Adenijisports (

)