Thiago Silva hits back at criticism from Chelsea fan after Nottingham Forest defeat

Thiago Silva hit back at criticism from a Chelsea supporter after the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

As a result of Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Forest at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Anthony Elanga in the second half, Mauricio Pochettino’s team has only won one of their first four Premier League contests.

Thiago Silva should be dropped by Pochettino after the international break, according to a Chelsea supporter account on Instagram, who claimed that the 38-year-old is “becoming a problem.”

We will be able to advance better if we play 4 at the back, and I don’t believe we will suffer significantly there.

With all due respect to Thiago, I believe we would now be better off without him.

The post, however, incensed Thiago Silva, who responded: “If you look closely at the game, my friend, we are playing with a line of 4!

But it’s quite acceptable to assume that I’m equally to blame for the loss. Demand something from me. Yesterday was no trouble.

When the final whistle against Forest blew, Pochettino defended his team when they were booed off the field.

If Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge are making him nervous, Pochettino responded, “You can understand the people that come from the past and want to see the team to win and play well.

Although we are not playing well, I believe our performance is not poor. If we had scored in the opening minutes, when we had two excellent chances to do so, we might have ended the game differently today.

Yes, we must continue to strive and maintain our optimistic attitude. “The fans want to win, and we need to give them the opportunity to be happy.”

I am aware that we are in Chelsea and that you are expected to win every game.

