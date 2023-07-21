They Brought Down Blessing Okagbare For Doping, Now They Are Gunning For Tobi Amusan-Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react after AIU suspends Tobi Amusan for ‘missing drug tests.

It was reported that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has handed Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan a provisional suspension for allegedly missing drug tests.

It was gathered from the report that due to the allegation, Amusan has already been suspended from participating in any event after winning three successive tournaments in 2023.

While reacting to the report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, some minutes ago to say they brought down Blessing Okagbare for doping and now they are gunning for Tobi Amusan.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying Nigeria needed hard evidence to be convinced that the World Athletics and World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) were not targeting their rising stars.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Athletics and drugs; They brought down Blessing Okagbare for doping and now they are gunning for Tobi Amusan. We need hard evidence to be convinced that the World Athletics and WADA are not targeting our rising stars.”

