‘They are some people out there who think I am the problem’ – Chelsea Manager, Graham Potter reveals

Few moments ago, Chelsea Football Club locked horns with Southampton in the English Premier League and it was a bad afternoon for the blues as they lost the game 1-0.

During the post match conference, Chelsea Football Club Manager, Graham Potter stated that he is very sure they are some fans out there who think he’s the problem which is not true.

He further stressed that he and his staffs will continue working inorder to turn the situation around.

“I’m sure they will be people out there that think I’m the problem. I don’t think they are right but I’m not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn’t worth articulating. I’m here to help the team and we will keep working to get better” The Englishman said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

