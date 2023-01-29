There still is more to come – Ten Hag lauds Antony & challenges the Man utd star after Reading clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag believes Antony is progressing well, but he still expects more from his summer signing.

The second-most expensive player for Manchester United hasn’t done much to impress since scoring on his debut against Arsenal.

The Brazilian is under increasing criticism for not living up to his price tag because he has only scored three Premier League goals.

Ten Hag saw Antony play some of his finest games at Ajax, but he acknowledges that he hasn’t been able to carry over that form to England.

The manager is certain that he will ultimately see the Brazilian at his best, thus he has remained a part of United’s front three.

After Reading’s victory, he said to ITV, “I think he’s growing. Additionally, we want him to be more direct, flexible, and energetic.

“You see today, in my opinion, the opening goal’s pass was beautiful.

We are pleased with Casemiro’s current progress because Antony and Casemiro made for a strong Brazilian pairing.

“But yes, there is still more to come, and I believe he is capable of it; I believe he has great potential, which he must continue to grow every day.”

Although Antony provided the assist for Casemiro’s opening goal for United, he squandered a late opportunity that appeared to demonstrate his lack of confidence.

Following Ten Hag’s public endorsement, the forward did express his wish to advance in a social media post earlier this week.

The past few months have been great for United.

Ten Hag acknowledged Antony’s contribution to the team’s good performance and claimed that the Brazilian player makes the group stronger.

He recently stated, “I don’t think he is losing games. When he is participating and the team is succeeding, that conveys a message about how well he is doing.

He can improve; I can see room for it. For instance, as I believe you have noticed, we want him to be more involved and direct.

However, the squad performs better when he is on the field, which is a positive development and a solid foundation.

“I believe he has already made progress. He scored goals in his first three games, and now he scores against Everton and Charlton, showing that he is making a difference.

“But I believe he is capable of doing even more with his abilities and qualities. He makes a positive contribution to the group.

In the last third, United have a variety of alternatives, which will put pressure on Antony.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Anthony Elanga will all be pushing for a spot in the starting lineup even if Marcus Rashford is on fire.

