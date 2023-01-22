SPORT

There are seven teams competing for the Champions League-Ten Hag.

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has said that due to investments, as many as seven clubs have a chance to win the Premier League.

 

 

Now, Ten Hag has reminded the Red Devils that they need to spend as well in order to stay up with their competitors.

 

Today, United will go to Arsenal, who is now leading the Premier League, with the goal of closing the eight-point deficit that separates the two clubs.

 

The team coached by Ten Hag had an opportunity to cut the margin to six points or less on Wednesday, but they let up a late equalizer that resulted in a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace.

 

“The Premier League is now evolving towards having six or seven clubs that all have an equal chance of winning the league as a result of the many investments that have been made.”

 

According to what Ten Hag had to say about the matter, “when you have the appropriate mentality and approach, many more teams can fight for the top spots in the league.”

