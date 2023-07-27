Their Midfield Is Empty, Mudryk Looks Awful – Andy Goldstein Analyses Chelsea Ahead Of New Season

British television presenter and radio broadcaster, Andy Goldstein has delivered a brutal assessment of Chelsea football club ahead of the new and upcoming football season. The talkSPORT presenter aired his opinion earlier today in an argument with a colleague, former striker Darren Bent during their show.

Goldstein claims he doesn’t see Chelsea having a good season because of a number of reasons. He says the blues’ midfield is empty following the departure of several stars this summer, claimed Mykhailo Mudryk looks awful and that Chelsea full backs are injury prone.

Darren Bent did not agree with Goldstein and insisted that Chelsea have been really good in pre-season while making a good case for Mudryk who has looked very bright in the one pre-season game he’s played under Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Goldstein, Chelsea winning in the pre-season does not mean they will have a good season. He referenced how Jose Mourinho once failed to win a single game in pre-season with the London club, but went on to win the title when the season started.

(Source: talkSPORT)

