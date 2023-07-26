Thee Most Expensive Goalkeeper Transfers In The Premier League History

Over the years, several Premier League clubs have broken the bank to secure the services of top-class shot-stoppers, resulting in a list of the most expensive goalkeeper transfers in the league’s history.

One transfer that sent shockwaves through the footballing world was the signing of Alisson Becker by Liverpool in 2018. The Brazilian international arrived from AS Roma for a staggering £66.8 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper at the time.

Alisson’s immense shot-stopping abilities, exceptional distribution skills, and commanding presence in the penalty area justified the hefty price tag, and he played a vital role in Liverpool’s subsequent successes.

Another goalkeeper who redefined the market was Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made a high-profile move from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea in 2018 for £71.6 million. Regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the goalkeeping world, Kepa’s signing was meant to be a long-term solution for the Blues. However, despite moments of brilliance, he struggled to live up to expectations and faced criticism during his time at the club.

In 2019, Manchester City secured the services of Ederson Moraes from Benfica for £35 million, making him the second most expensive goalkeeper in the Premier League at the time. Ederson’s sweeper-keeper style and incredible distribution skills have been a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s possession-based system, playing a crucial role in City’s domestic success.

Latest5 (

)