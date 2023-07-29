The Youngest Average Squad in FIFA Women’s World Cup History

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a platform for showcasing talent and breaking records. In the 1991 edition, Nigeria’s national team etched their names in history by fielding the youngest squad ever seen in the tournament. Let’s delve into the remarkable achievements of Nigeria’s squad of 1991 and their trailblazing journey on the global stage:

1. Youngest Average Squad: Nigeria’s 1991 squad holds the prestigious record for the youngest average age in FIFA Women’s World Cup history. With an average age of just 18 years and 8 months, these talented young players embarked on a journey that would define their careers and pave the way for the future generations of Nigerian football.

2. Seasoned Defender Edith Eyuma: Among these young stars, Edith Eyuma stood out as the oldest player in the squad at 33 years and 2 months. Her experience and leadership were crucial in guiding the team, blending perfectly with the exuberance of youth.

3. Nkiru Okosieme’s Captaincy: Team captain Nkiru Okosieme further contributed to Nigeria’s legacy in the 1991 World Cup. At just 19 years and 261 days, she made history as the youngest captain ever in the competition during the match against Germany. Her poise and leadership on the field set an inspiring example for her teammates.

4. A Youthful Squad: Apart from Edith Eyuma, Chioma Ajunwa (19 years, 11 months) and Nkiru Okosieme (19 years, 8 months) were the relatively more experienced players in the squad. The rest of the team comprised young talents aged 16, 17, or 18 years, showcasing the nation’s commitment to nurturing and empowering young players.

