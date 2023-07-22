The Winners of the PFA Player of the Year Award Since 2012

The Professional Footballers’ Association is an association in English football consisting of players in the players’ trade union. The PFA Player of the Year award is usually given to the best player in English football in a single year and its winner is decided by votes from members.

The current holder of the award is Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian attacker won the award in 2022 after an impressive season with Liverpool saw them fall short of Manchester City in the English Premier League title race but win the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

It was the second time Mohamed Salah would be winning the award after winning the prestigious individual award in 2018. He scored 32 goals in the English Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

In 2023, the likely winner of the award would be Erling Haaland who won the English Premier League Player of the Season and the English Premier League Golden Boot. He also won the Young Player of the Season award.

In 2021, Kevin De Bruyne won the PFA Player of the Year award. It was the second time he would be winning the award after having won the award in 2020. In 2020, Liverpool won the English Premier League but Kevin De Bruyne played a huge role in Manchester City’s second-place finish. In 2021, Manchester City won the English Premier League.

In 2019, Liverpool centre-back, Virgil Van Dijk won the PFA Player of the Year award after Liverpool narrowly lost out on the English Premier League title by a point.

