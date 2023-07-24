The Winners of the Ballon dOr Award If Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Didn’t Exist

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are eel respected and regarded by football fans and some pundits as the greatest football players in the history of the game. Both superstars were unstoppable in their prime as they scored tons of goals and tormented defenders.

Both players have won the Ballon d’Or award 12 times between themselves and since 2008, only two players have won the prestigious award whose names aren’t Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. This means that if both legends didn’t exist, there would have been some other winners.

In 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo won the first of his five Ballon d’Or awards. The then Manchester United superstar was fresh from helping the Red Devils win the Champions League and the English Premier League in a recording-breaking season for the attacker. If Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi weren’t existing, Fernando Torres would have won the award that year.

2009 was an outstanding year for Barcelona as they won the Champions League and five other trophies. The Catalans broke the record for the most trophies won by a club in a single year. That year, Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or award while Cristiano Ronaldo still managed to come second. Xavi, who was third on the list would have won the Ballon d’Or award that year if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo weren’t existing.

In 2010, Barcelona totally dominated the award by supplying the top three. Lionel Messi happened to be the winner of the award that year with Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez coming second and third respectively. Without the presence of Messi, Iniesta would have won the Ballon d’Or award in 2010.

Check out the winners of the Ballon d’Or award if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t exist:

