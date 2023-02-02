“The Way Messi Played To Win The World Cup Was Incredible &I Love Watching Players Like Him”-Beckham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many hours ago, Lionel Paris Saint-Germain extended its lead at the top of the French Ligue 1 table after a 1-3 win against Montpellier. Well, Lionel Messi scored his 14th PSG goal of the season in that game.

However, in a recent interview, former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham spoke about the football player he loves watching most. David Beckham said he loves watching Lionel Messi because of his great personality and the way he plays football. He noted that the way Messi played to win the world from incredible.

In the interview, David Beckham said, “I Love Watching Lionel Messi. I Love Him For Many Reasons. I Love Him Because He’s A Great Father. He Has A Great Personality And Character, But I Think What Everyone Loves About Him Is The Way He Plays The Game. Lionel Messi Plays The Game With Passion And Freely. The Way In Played For His Country To Win The World Cup Was An Incredible Moment, And I Love Watching Players Like Him.”

