The United States and South Korea’s Greatest Defender, Midfielder, and Attacker of All-time

South Korea is one of the greatest nations in Asia when it comes to football. The Asian nation has produced some great players in football history. Those players have gone ahead to play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The greatest defender in the history of South Korea is Hong Myung-bo. The retired sweeper didn’t get the chance to play in Europe and spent the majority of his career in his homeland. Myung-bo played 136 games for South Korea, scoring 10 goals.

The greatest midfielder in the history of South Korea is Park Ji-Sung. The midfielder enjoyed the best part of his career with Manchester United where he won the Champions League in 2008, the Super Cup, the English Premier League four times, and the League Cup three times. Park Ji-Sung played 100 games for South Korea, scoring 13 goals.

The greatest attacker to ever play for South Korea is Son Heung-min. The Tottenham Hotspur star has established himself as one of the most feared attackers in the English Premier League in recent years. He has played 111 games for South Korea and he has scored 37 goals so far.

In the case of the United States, the greatest defender they have ever supplied is Alexi Lalas who played a starring role for the United States in the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Lalas had 93 caps for the United States, scoring 9 goals.

Jermaine Jones is the greatest midfielder to ever play for the United States while the greatest attacker in the history of the American nation is Landon Donovan.

