England Women’s national team youngster Lauren James and Colombia Women’s national team star Linda Caicedo are the two footballers that have won Player of the Match award twice in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Lauren James and Linda Caicedo have been exceptional for England Women’s national team and Colombia Women’s national team since the beginning of the tournament, and their excellent performances have never gone unnoticed.

Lauren James started England’s first game from the bench, and she was given a starting role in their second game against Denmark Women’s national team, and she scored the winning goal. She was given another starting role against China Women’s national team, and she scored two goals and provided three assists.

The 21-year-old won her first player of the Match award against Denmark Women’s national team, and she was given another player of the match award after their game against China Women’s national team on Tuesday.

Linda Caicedo has also been fantastic for Colombia Women’s national team since the beginning of the tournament, and her excellent performance has helped her to win two player of the match awards.

The 18-year-old scored a classic goal in Colombia Women’s national team’s remarkable 2-0 victory over South Korea Women’s national team in their first game, and she scored another goal against Germany Women’s national team.

The Real Madrid Women’s football club star won her first player of the match award against South Korea Women’s national team, and she won her second player of the match award against Germany Women’s national team.

Linda Caicedo and Lauren James’ excellent performances have now helped their teams to qualify for the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

