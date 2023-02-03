The Top Seven Most Expensive Signings in the History of the January Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big deals are very difficult to come by in the winter transfer window as most clubs prefer to sell their players in the summer rather than mid-season.

However, we have seen some big deals happen in the January transfer window. In the just concluded transfer window, two players were signed for €100 million plus.

However, Philippe Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona from Liverpool remains the most expensive in the history of the January transfer window. The Catalans forked out €135 million to sign the Brazilian star.

Chelsea paid €115 million to Benfica for the signature of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player award winner, Enzo Fernandez. Benfica had signed the youngster for just about €12 million one year ago.

The Argentine’s transfer to Chelsea is now the second most expensive in the history of the winter transfer window. He is followed by another player signed by Chelsea.

The Blues forked out €100 million to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk after beating Arsenal to the signature of the Ukrainian star.

Virgil Van Dijk is the fourth most expensive player signed in the January transfer window. The Dutchman was signed for €85 million from Southampton. After joining Liverpool, he changed the club’s fortune and would go down as one of the best transfers in the history of the January transfer window.

He is followed by Dusan Vlahovic, who moved from Fiorentina to Juventus one year ago for €82 million, Aymeric Laporte who joined Manchester City from Athletic Bilbao for €65 million, and Christian Pulisic, who signed for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for €64 million.

