The top scoring teams in the Spanish League

La Liga is one of the most competitive and exciting football leagues in the world. With some of the biggest clubs in the world competing against each other, the level of talent on display is always top-notch. As the league reaches its midway point, it is a good time to take a look at the top scoring teams and where they currently stand in the league.

Barcelona – 42 Goals, 1st in the League

Barcelona, one of the biggest and most successful clubs in La Liga, has been on fire this season. With a solid attacking unit and a star-studded lineup, the team has been scoring goals for fun, putting 42 past opposing goalkeepers so far. Their goal-scoring form has helped them take the top spot in the league and they look set to stay there.

Real Madrid – 40 Goals, 2nd in the League

Real Madrid, Barcelona’s biggest rival, is hot on their heels with 40 goals of their own. With a talented squad and a world class manager at the helm, the team is playing with a new level of intensity this season. Their goal-scoring form has helped them climb the league table and they are now second, 8 points behind Barcelona.

Real Sociedad – 28 Goals, 3rd in the League

Real Sociedad, one of the league’s dark horses, has been a pleasant surprise this season. With 28 goals to their name, the team is playing with a level of confidence and flair that has seen them climb the league table to third place. They have been a joy to watch this season and could be a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the campaign.

Atletico Madrid – 29 Goals, 4th in the League

Atletico Madrid, one of the league’s most consistent teams, has been scoring goals at a steady pace this season. With 29 goals to their name, the team is once again proving to be a force to be reckoned with. Despite not being as flashy as some of their competitors, Atletico Madrid always manages to get the job done, and this season is no different, with the team currently sitting in fourth place in the league.

Athletic Bilbao – 29 Goals, 8th in the League

Athletic Bilbao, one of La Liga’s oldest and most historic clubs, has been scoring goals at a steady pace this season. With 29 goals to their name, the team is playing with a level of confidence and flair that has seen them climb the league table to eighth place. Despite being in the lower half of the table, Athletic Bilbao is always a tough team to play against and will be looking to continue their goal-scoring form in the second half of the campaign.

The top-scoring teams in La Liga this season are a mix of established powerhouses and up-and-coming dark horses. With the second half of the season already underway, there is sure to be more drama and excitement as the race for the top spot heats up.

