The Top Five Best Tacklers in World Football Currently (2023)

In football, tackling is a very vital skill for players, both defensive ones and even attackers as modern football now lays plenty of emphasis on the attackers leading the press from the front. A good tackler can stop opponents from venturing further into their team’s territory.

The best tackler in the world currently is Fulham star, João Palhinha. The Portuguese star surprised many in the English Premier League with his tackling abilities last season. The midfielder ended the season with the highest number of tackles won in the English Premier League and Europe’s top five leagues (83).

Palhinha’s aggressive and accurate tackling helped Fulham surprise many teams in the English Premier League with their form last season as they finished in the top half of the table.

Although Guido Rodriguez is not a household name, he is one of the best tacklers in world football. Last season, the Real Betis star finished as the player with the highest number of tackles and interceptions combined (157) in the Spanish La Liga.

The third-best tackler in the world currently is Manchester United star, Casemiro. The Brazilian star is known for his no-nonsense style of play and his eagerness to stop opposition attacks puts him in trouble most times.

He was one of the best players in Manchester United’s squad last season as he helped the club win the Carabao Cup and reach the final of the FA Cup.

Declan Rice is the fourth player on the list. He recently completed his move to Arsenal and would be expected to play a huge role in Arsenal’s title charge next season.

As a midfield destroyer, Rice excels at winning possession back for his side with well-timed challenges and timely interceptions. Thanks to his composure and game-reading ability, he is a formidable force when it comes to breaking down opposition attacks. Rice possesses the ability to predict the opposition’s moves and make crucial challenges. In doing so, he not only helps fortify his team’s defense but also helps them initiate quick counter-attacks.

Bayern Munich star, Joshua Kimmich is the fifth-best tackler in the world currently. As one of the best deep-lying playmakers in world football, Kimmich is astute at breaking opposition play and helping his team launch counterattacks. His ability to tackle with precision, read the game expertly, and position himself impressively has made him one of the best in his position.

