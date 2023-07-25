The Top 7 Goalkeepers Who Transformed into Scorers

In the mesmerizing world of football, goalkeepers are revered for their astonishing reflexes, match-saving dives, and superhuman acrobatics. Yet, on rare occasions, these extraordinary custodians of the net transcend their primary role and display unexpected flair in front of goal. Buckle up, football enthusiasts, as we dive into the annals of the sport to celebrate the Top 7 Goalkeepers Who Scored Ball in a Match – moments of sheer audacity and unpredictability that etched their names into history!

Rogerio Ceni (São Paulo FC, Brazil)

A living legend in his own right, Rogerio Ceni amassed a staggering 131 goals during his career. Known for his lethal free-kicks and unwavering accuracy, this Brazilian goalkeeper redefined the boundaries of his position, both on the pitch and the scoresheet.

Jose Luis Chilavert (Paraguay)

Dubbed the “Mad Paraguayan,” Chilavert’s long-range shooting prowess struck fear into opposing defenses. Famous for his menacing presence and indomitable spirit, Chilavert amassed an impressive 67 goals during his remarkable career.

René Higuita (Colombia)

While René Higuita’s legacy is indelibly linked to his eccentric “Scorpion Kick” clearance, this Colombian goalkeeper also made his mark as a prolific scorer. With 41 goals under his belt, Higuita demonstrated his flair for both the sublime and the absurd.

Jorge Campos (Mexico)

Not one to be overshadowed, Jorge Campos showcased his incredible agility and knack for scoring goals during his time as Mexico’s first-choice shot-stopper. Netting 35 goals, Campos exemplified the phrase “scoring from anywhere.”

Dimitar Ivankov (Bursaspor, Bulgaria)

Few names evoke a sense of wonder quite like Dimitar Ivankov. Unpredictable and daring, Ivankov etched his name into history books by scoring an incredible 21 goals. The Bulgarian keeper possessed the audacity to exploit every opportunity that presented itself.

Jimmy Glass (Carlisle United, England)

In the folklore of football, few stories can match the fairy tale of Jimmy Glass. With the clock ticking and Carlisle United facing relegation, Glass, on loan from Swindon Town, dramatically scored a last-gasp goal that sealed their survival – etching his name in football history forever.

Rogério Triviño (São Bento, Brazil)

Rogério Triviño made an everlasting impact in Brazilian football when, on June 4th, 2000, he scored the first goal by a goalkeeper from open play in the Brazilian championship.

