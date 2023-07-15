The Top 6 Fastest players in the 2022/23 Champions League Season

Numerous footballers are renowned for their remarkable speed, however, there is only one who can truly claim the title of the fastest player in Europe.

A recently released list revealing the top 10 fastest players in the previous season’s Champions League has come as a surprising revelation. While certain names that most football enthusiasts would anticipate seeing are present, a considerable number of highly recognized speedsters did not make the final cut.

For instance, those who closely followed England’s World Cup quarter-final against France in 2022 or Manchester City’s Champions League clash with PSG will vividly recall the captivating duel between Kylian Mbappe and Kyle Walker. However, despite their reputation for speed, neither player finds a place in this particular list.

Furthermore, notable absences include City’s forward Erling Haaland and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

6. Valverde

Valverde initially played in a central role during his early tenure at Real Madrid; however, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, he has flourished while operating successfully on the wing.

This comes as no astonishment, given the Uruguayan’s remarkable speed, enabling him to effortlessly breeze past defenders in wide positions. Since transitioning to a more advanced position, Valverde has impressively evolved into a prolific goal scorer for Madrid, finding the net 12 times across all competitions last year.

Considering his young age of 24, it is evident that Valverde is poised to continue enhancing his skills and abilities in the future.

5. Gabriel Veron

Having joined Porto in 2022, the Brazilian winger has had limited playing time since his arrival. Despite having scored only once for the club thus far, his incredible speed is undeniably impressive and captivating to witness on the field.

An interesting fact about this player is that, despite his Brazilian nationality, his name is inspired by the renowned Argentine icon, Juan Sebastien Veron.

While it may take some time for Veron to reach the accomplishments of the former Manchester United player, he undoubtedly possesses a promising future ahead of him.

4. Leao

Leao undoubtedly established himself as one of the premier wingers in European football during the previous season, making significant contributions to AC Milan’s journey to the Champions League semi-finals. His exceptional abilities resulted in an impressive tally of 16 goals across all competitions, leading to his well-deserved recognition as the Serie A Most Valuable Player in the 2021-22 season.

Apart from his remarkable speed, Leao showcases remarkable finesse in his dribbling skills, which placed him in the esteemed third position among European players for completed dribbles in the same season, with only Vinicius and Allan Saint-Maximin surpassing him in this aspect.

3. Dembele

Barcelona made an astonishing £120m investment when they signed Dembele from Dortmund in 2017. However, it is widely acknowledged that he has struggled to live up to the hefty price tag. Although the French player has displayed glimpses of his talent, a series of injuries and inconsistent performances have hindered his progress.

However, despite the setbacks caused by injuries, Dembele has managed to maintain his speed. In fact, he recorded the third-fastest top speed among Champions League players in the previous season.

At the age of 26, Dembele still has time to turn his fortunes around. Nevertheless, he needs to demonstrate more than just brief bursts of speed if he wants to make a significant impact.

2. Mudryk

Mudryk is another player who arrived at Chelsea for a substantial fee, yet he has yet to meet the high expectations placed upon him. Despite being goalless for the club thus far, he did manage to leave a positive impression during the recent U21 Euros.

A notable aspect in Chelsea’s favor is Mudryk’s remarkable speed, arguably making him one of the fastest players in the world. The winger effortlessly covers a significant amount of ground, leaving very few defenders capable of keeping pace with him.

If the young talent can find his shooting accuracy, there is a possibility of him proving to be a valuable asset for the Blues.

1. Davies

The title of the fastest player in the Champions League rightfully belongs to the Bayern Munich defender. Although Davies was initially brought in as a backup winger, he has impressively transformed into one of the most exceptional full-backs globally.

His talent and achievements have already positioned him as one of the greatest Canadian footballers in history, and there is still much more to come from him in his promising career.

Despite reported interest from Real Madrid, it appears that Davies is committed to remaining in Germany, at least for the time being.

