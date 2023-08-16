The Top 5 Most Expensive Departure In The History Of Atalanta

As one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, it’s no surprise that Atalanta has seen its fair share of jaw-dropping departures over the years. But which transfers took the top spots when it comes to price tags? Here are the top 5 most expensive departures in the history of Atalanta football club:

Franck Kessie

When Franck Kessié was sold to AC Milan in 2017, Atalanta fans were heartbroken. But the club had good reason to let him go – they received a whopping €28 million in transfer fees, making Kessié the most expensive player ever to leave the club.

Alessandro Bastoni

On 31 August 2017, Inter Milan announced the signing of Bastoni for €31 million,and on the same day, his loan at Atalanta for the next two seasons. Inter officially recalled defender Alessandro Bastoni early from his loan with Atalanta and renewed his contract until 2023 on 14 July 2018.

Kulusevski

on 2 January 2020, Kulusevski joined fellow Serie A club Juventus on a four-and-a-half year deal, for €35 million, which could possibly rise to €44 million with variables.

Romero

Coming through the youth system, Romero began his senior career in 2016 at Belgrano. He moved to Italy in 2018, playing for Genoa. Romero was purchased by Juventus the following season; he was sent back on loan to Genoa, before being sent on loan to Atalanta in 2020. After being nominated Serie A Best Defender in 2020–21 with Atalanta, the club exercised the option of purchase before promptly loaning Romero to Tottenham with obligation to buy.

Højlund

On 29 July 2023, Premier League side Manchester United agreed a deal to sign Højlund from Atalanta for an initial £64 million fee plus £8 million in performance related add-ons, with the player agreeing a five year deal with the option of an extra year

