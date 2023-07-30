SPORT

The Top 5 Football Managers of the 21st Century

Managers play a crucial role in the success of any football team, determining the style of play, tactics, and overall strategy. Their ability to communicate effectively, motivate players, and make critical decisions during matches greatly impacts the team’s performance.

In the 21st century, several exceptional managers have left a lasting impression on the footballing landscape. Below are the top 5 football managers of the 21st century.

5. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, renowned for his grace and skill on the field, seamlessly transitioned into coaching and achieved immense success with Real Madrid.

4. Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti’s meticulous approach to coaching has earned him success in Europe’s most prestigious leagues, guiding teams like AC Milan, Chelsea, and Real Madrid to glory.

3. Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign at Manchester United saw the building of an unrivalled era of dominance. With tactical astuteness and unrivalled man-management skills, Ferguson transformed talented players into an indomitable collective force.

2. Jose Mourinho

Known for his self-belief and tactical prowess, Jose Mourinho has won trophies with every club he has coached across Europe’s top leagues except Tottenham.

1. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola’s commitment to possession-based football has revolutionized the game. From Barcelona’s unprecedented treble to his continued dominance at Manchester City, Guardiola’s innovative tactics and relentless pursuit of perfection have set new standards for fluid attacking football.

