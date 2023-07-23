The Top 5 Best Midfielders in World Football Currently (2023)

Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne has proven over and over again that he is the greatest midfielder of his generation and last season was no different.

The Belgian playmaker was the key cog in a well-oiled Pep Guardiola side that glided to English Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League triumphs.

Kevin De Bruyne is very impressive in his ability to press and adapt to any position he plays in midfield. This is shown by the more advanced position he took against Arsenal in the second leg last season.

In the 2022/23 season, Kevin De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 49 games in all competitions.

The second-best midfielder in world football currently is Rodri. The Spanish midfielder doesn’t get the credit he deserves due to the position he plays on the pitch. However, he was as important to Manchester City’s success last season as any other player.

Last season, he helped Manchester City win the continental treble and also helped Spain win the UEFA Nations League. He scored four goals and provided seven assists in 56 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens in the 2022-23 season.

The third-best midfielder in football currently is Jude Bellingham. At 20, the English star has become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

His understanding of the game, ball progression, well-timed tackles, and interceptions have made him a midfield workhorse. These qualities convinced Real Madrid to sign the former Birmingham star for €103 million.

Current Barcelona star, Ilkay Gündogan and Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard are the fourth and fifth-best midfielders in world football currently.

Johndominic01 (

)