The top 3 toughest fixtures in the EPL this weekend

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League makes an unsurprising return this weekend for round 24 set of fixtures. The League has been a thrilling watch so far especially seeing how certain unexpected teams are doing well and some of the expected big teams are crumbling.

This round of games promises to be fascinating especially with the fact that after mid-week action this week, we now have a new Leader at the summit of the table. With that said, we will take a look at the top 3 toughest fixtures.

Here they are;

1. Aston villa vs Arsenal

With Arsenal losing to Manchester city in midweek and dropping to second on the table, it is safe to say that Mikel Arteta’s team are not in the best of form and coming up against Aston Villa who is now managed by former Arsenal Boss, Unai Emery, it promises to be an eye catching game between both trams this weekend.

2. Chelsea vs Southampton

10th placed Chelsea host 20th placed Southampton, two of the worst teams in the first part and second part of the table. It promises to be a fascinating game as Graham Potter and Chelsea who are unused to winning games in the EPL in recent weeks take on the worst team currently in the EPL in terms of form.

3. Newcastle United vs Liverpool

It is a big clash at St James Park with the impressive Newcastle United who have struggled recently taking on Liverpool who won their last game in the EPL. This game will prove if that was a one off from Jurgen Klopp’s team or the Reds are finally back as they face a well coached Newcastle United side led by Eddie Howe.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)