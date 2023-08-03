The Top 10 Most Successful Dribbles in a Single Season in the 21st Century

Dribbling is one of the most important football skills. Players with flair are very interesting to watch as they weave their magic, breezing past players as if they don’t exist.

A few players have enjoyed great success completing dribbles in recent times, cementing their place as one of the best players dribblers in the history of the game.

According to Skores, the player who has completed the most successful dribbles in a single season in the 21st century is Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar is known for his mesmerizing dribbling skills and in his prime, teams ran out of ideas on how to stop him.

In one season in particular, he was an ‘unstoppable force’ as he completed dribbles upon dribbles. In the 2014/15 season, the then-Barcelona superstar was at his peak and that season, he completed a mind-blowing 266 dribbles. He broke the record he set in the 2010/11 season when he completed 265 dribbles in the process.

Lionel Messi also holds the record for the third most successful dribbles in a single season. In the 2019/20 season, Lionel Messi completed 239 dribbles during his time with the Argentine national team and Barcelona.

The Eden Hazard of the 2014/15 season completed 231 dribbles. This is an astonishing number and the fact that he was able to topple Lionel Messi that season shows just how good the Belgian star was.

The record for the fifth most successful dribbles in a single season is once again held by Lionel Messi, who completed 222 dribbles in the 2017/18 season.

Below is the full details of the most successful dribbles in a single season in the 21st century:

