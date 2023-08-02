The Top 10 Highest-Paid English Players in World Football After Henderson Moved to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League has continued to buy top players from the top leagues in Europe and English midfielder, Jordan Henderson has followed suit. The Liverpool legend left the English Premier League club last week for the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool got €14 million for the midfielder, according to Transfermarkt. After signing the deal, the 33-year-old has become the best-paid English player in world football. Jordan Henderson would be earning €700,000 per week at the Saudi Arabian club.

The second highest-paid English player in world football currently is Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, who is significantly behind Jordan Henderson despite signing a new long-term deal with the Red Devils this summer. After the 25-year-old’s new contract, he would be earning €375,000 per week at the club. He has become Manchester United’s highest earner after David De Gea left the club earlier this summer.

The third highest-earning English player in world football is Jadon Sancho. The former Borussia Dortmund star would be going into his third season at the club as we enter the new season but his performance hasn’t been reflected in the club’s investment in him. Currently, Sancho earns €350,000 weekly at Manchester United.

The fourth highest-earning English player in football currently is Chelsea star, Raheem Sterling. The English attacker joined the Blues at the beginning of last season and has been underwhelming. He would be hoping to repay the club’s faith in his next season. Raheem Sterling currently earns €325,000 per week at Chelsea.

Below is the full list of the top ten highest-paid English players in world football currently:

