Inter Milan, one of the biggest football clubs in Italy and the world, has been home to many great football players over the years. These players have graced the pitch with their exceptional talent, making history for both the club and themselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 10 greatest Inter Milan legends of all time.

1. Giuseppe Meazza

Giuseppe Meazza, also known as “il Balilla,” is considered the greatest player to ever play for Inter Milan. He scored a staggering 243 goals in just 365 appearances, helping Inter to win two Serie A titles and the World Cup in 1934 and 1938.

2. Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti is the longest-serving captain in Inter Milan’s history. He played an astonishing 858 matches, won five Serie A titles, and the UEFA Champions League in 2010.

3. Ronaldo

Ronaldo joined Inter Milan in 1997 and spent five years at the club, scoring 59 goals in 99 appearances. He helped Inter win the UEFA Cup in 1998 and was named the FIFA World Player of the Year twice during his time at the club.

4. Wesley Sneijder

Wesley Sneijder’s impact during his time at Inter Milan cannot be overemphasized. He played a crucial role in Inter’s historic treble in 2010, which included winning the Serie A title, Coppa Italia, and the Champions League.

5. Alessandro Altobelli

Alessandro Altobelli was part of the legendary Inter Milan squad that won the Serie A title in 1980, 1989, and 1990. He scored 209 goals in 466 appearances for the club.

6. Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus was a pivotal player for Inter Milan in the early 1990s. He won the Serie A title and UEFA Cup with the club, and also led the German national team to win the World Cup in 1990.

7. Dejan Stankovic

Dejan Stankovic was a key player in Inter Milan’s success under Jose Mourinho in the late 2000s. He won five Serie A titles, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup with the club.

8. Armando Picchi

Armando Picchi was one of the most iconic captains of Inter Milan in the 1960s. He led the club to win the European Cup in 1964 and helped the club win three consecutive Serie A titles.

9. Giacinto Facchettii

Giacinto Facchetti was a legend of Inter Milan, who spent his entire career at the club. He was a key member of the Inter squad that won the European Cup in 1964 and was a part of the legendary Italian squad that won the 1968 European Championship.

10. Samuel Eto’o

Eto’o spent two seasons at Inter Milan and played a pivotal role in the team’s treble-winning campaign in 2010.

Sammy67 (

)