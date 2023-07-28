The Top 10 Clubs With the Highest Net Spend in the Current Transfer Window

Arsenal is the club with the highest net spend in the current transfer window. The Gunners are having a very impressive transfer window having made many top-notch signings.

Mikel Arteta’s men have added Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber to their ranks. Declan Rice joined the club for €117 million, Kai Havertz joined for €75 million while Timber signed on the dotted lines only after the Gunners agreed to pay €40 million to Dutch side, Ajax.

Arsenal has been less successful in the area of sales. However, they have been able to sell Granit Xhaka this summer. Currently, the club’s net spend stands at €211.7 million.

The second club with the highest next spend in the current transfer window is the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League has been signing some of the best players in Europe this summer and Al-Hilal has led the charge. The club has signed big European stars such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves. So far, their net spend stands at €176.6 million.

The third club with the highest net spend in the current transfer window is Paris Saint-Germain. The French Ligue 1 club is in the process of rebuilding having allowed Lionel Messi to leave the club as a free agent. They have also signified their intentions to allow Kylian Mbappe to leave the club this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

This has seen them sign the likes of Kang-In Lee, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, and Milan Skriniar this summer. Currently, Paris Saint-Germain’s net spend stands at €138 million.

Below is the full details of the top ten clubs with the highest net spend in the current transfer window:

