The Three New Signings Chelsea Could Register For Their UEFA Champions League Squad

Chelsea can only register three of their new signings for their UEFA Champions league squad. The Blues are set to play against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions league.

Chelsea were among the biggest spenders in the January transfer window. Chelsea signed several players to their squad including the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana.

The Blues spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on the deadline day of the January transfer window. Enzo Fernandez is the first player Chelsea could register for their UEFA Champions league squad.

The 21 year old has already established himself as one of the best young players in the World. He has also been in top form for Benfica since the beginning of this season. The Blues sold Jorginho and signed Enzo Fernandez as his replacement.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is the second player Chelsea could register for their UEFA Champions league squad. Mudryk was highly impressive in performance during his debut against Liverpool. The Ukrainian forward has established himself as one of the best players in the World.

Benoit Badiashile has been in top form since joining Chelsea from Monaco. He’s the third player Chelsea could register for their UEFA Champions league squad.

