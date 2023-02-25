The Three Major Strength Of Victor Osimhen As A Striker.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian International, Victor Osimhen, has continued to impress at Napoli this season. The super eagles talisman is one of the best strikers in the whole of Europe this season. He has continued to score goals for fun in the Italia Serie A.

Presently, Victor is the highest goalscorer in the Italian league and there’s every possibility that he will win the top scorers award at the end of the season. It is obvious that he doesn’t have enough recognition that he deserves, but some of us who know his worth will definitely talk about how good he is as a player. In this article, we shall be taking a look at the three-major strengths of Victor Osimhen as a striker.

1. Speed: the Super Eagles striker is one of the fastest strikers in the entire of Europe at the moment. He has used his pace positively this season as he continues to outrun the defenders. His pace and out of Kylian Mbappé can be compared.

2. High work rate: he’s not a player who is always up in the box just to score the goals. Victor is a very hard-working player on the pitch who comes to the midfield to win the ball for his players and then goes up to score the goals. The way he works on the pitch is outstanding.

3. The goal scoring ability; Victor Osimhen is a player who converts half chances to goals. He is not wasteful in front of goal, this explains why he has scored so many goals this season.

