The Three Clubs That Have Not Conceded Any Goal To Erling Haaland In The English Premier League

Erling Haaland has played against 20 clubs in the Premier League. Only three of them have not conceded any goal to him in the competition. Let us take a look at these three top tier outfits.

Liverpool is the club on top of this list. In fact, the Reds are the first side to prevent Haaland for scoring or making assist in the Premiership. The Norwegian striker played for the entire duration of the game when the Jurgen Klopp’s side clashed with Manchester City on October 16, 2022. Though he had four shots on target in the game, the former Borussia Dortmund was not able to register any goal or assist. The game eventually ended in the first loss for the Citizens. The 2019 U-20 World Cup highest goal scorer was sidelined due to injury when the two sides met in the second leg.

Brentford are the second side to keep a clean sheet against Haaland. The defence trio of Pinnock, Mee and Zanka ensured that the world class goal poacher was kept at bay on match day 16. The former Austrian champion was so neutralized that he could not get any shot on target in the game. Two goals from Ivan Toney were sufficient to give the Bees a 2-1 win to condemn the Pep Guardiola boys to their second EPL loss of the season. The Norwegian was an unused substitute in the return leg.

Chelsea were the third club on the list. The Blues were, however, notable for keeping the 2020/21 UCL golden boot winner at bay twice in the season. In his clash with the London outfit, on match day 19, he could not get any shot on target as the centre-back combo of Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva neutralized all his threats. When Chelsea visited Etihad Stadium, the Norwegian was shut out again. This makes them the first side to keep multiple clean sheets against him in the English top flight. Meanwhile, the Mahrez and Alvarez netted in each game to condemn the Blues to 1-0 loss in each case.

Images: Sky Sports

