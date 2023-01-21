The team that could be relegated from the Premier league for the first time since 1992 this season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League has developed over time to rank among the most prestigious leagues in world football. Of the approximately fifty (50) clubs that have competed in the top flight since 1992, only six have never been relegated.

However, one among these six clubs is currently at risk of dropping to the second tier of English football given their deplorable run of form since the start of the season.

Everton

The Toffees have been one of the most consistent teams in the English top flight since the inception of the new league in 1992. Despite not winning the Premier league title in the last 30 seasons, the blue contingent of Merseyside have never been relegated. They enjoyed their highest ever finish in 2004/05, when they managed to clinch fourth place.

However, this campaign is turning out to be the worst season for Everton in the Premier league. The Frank Lampard led side are currently 19th place on the table, two points away from safety having played a game more. They have managed just three wins in 20 games and in the wake of their latest 2-0 defeat to West Ham United, their 11th loss of the season, they are now set to relieve Frank Lampard of his managerial duties.

As gathered, Lampard is on the brink following a wretched run of results that leaves the club’s proud top-flight record hanging by a thread. A new man is expected to be in the dugout for the next Premier League game against Arsenal on 4 February, with the club’s former assistant manager Duncan Ferguson, 51, a strong contender for the post. Should the Toffees fail to turn their season around, they will be playing in the EFL Championship next campaign.

