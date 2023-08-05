The Super Falcons’ Unprecedented 29-Month Journey To The Ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

With an extensive 29-month preparation period, spanning from February 2021 to the kickoff of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Falcons embarked on an unprecedented journey that took them across five continents.

Kicking off their preparation at the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament in February 2021, the Super Falcons secured convincing victories against their counterparts from Uzbekistan and Equatorial Guinea, with the latter enduring a 9-0 defeat. They further triumphed over the women’s team of CSKA Moscow football club.

Three months later, the Super Falcons participated in three challenging matches at the USWNT Summer Series in the United States of America. The team further honed their skills during the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos and impressively navigated the qualification matches for the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Not resting on their laurels, the team engaged in a thrilling clash against the Canada Women’s National Team in Vancouver and Victoria City in April 2022. Their journey culminated with an intense six-match campaign at the 2022 Women’s Afcon in Morocco.

Seeking to test their mettle against top-tier teams, the Super Falcons returned to the United States in September 2022 for two matches against the formidable 4-time world champions, USA. Taking their determination overseas, they faced off against Japan’s Nadeshiko before crossing continents to participate in three matches at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico in February 2023.

To ensure comprehensive preparations, the team travelled to Turkey for two matches against Haiti and New Zealand. They concluded their preparations with a final camping kickabout with Lions FC of Brisbane in Gold Coast, just five days before the commencement of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

