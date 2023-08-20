The struggle continues for Chelsea following West Ham defeat

Last Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino began his blues coaching career with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool. Despite not earning all three points, Pochettino was able to learn a lot from his first game as head coach.

However, it appears like Chelsea is picking up where they left off from last season in the game against West Ham. They were subjected to a hurtful defeat by the Hammers despite dominating possession throughout the match.

When Carney Chukwuemeka twisted past midfielder Tomas Soucek inside the area, he scored the equalizer with a strong shot. Nayef Aguerd had headed in a terrific James Ward-Prowse freekick to start the scoring.

Following an amazing counterattack that showed how Chelsea lost their composure after Chukwuemeka’s retirement due to injury, Michail Antonio restored the lead.

Despite Aguerd’s 67th-minute dismissal for lunging at Nicolas Jackson, the Hammers easily held on.

West Ham wrapped up things to win the game because Moises Caicedo handed a late penalty.

Only five of Chelsea’s previous 31 Premier League games have ended in victories (D11 L15).

In their previous 14 games, they had only one victory, a 3-1 triumph at Bournemouth in May.

In less than a year, Chelsea has spent close to a billion pounds on new acquisitions, but they still managed to win this game with one academy product—Levi Colwill—playing full back rather than center half and Mason Burstow, a little-known acquisition from Charlton Athletic—starting up front.

There are injury issues but it is utterly remarkable that after a spending spree like no other there is still a sense of square pegs being put in round holes.

It was really a disappointing game for the blues as they constantly failed to live up to their performance against Liverpool in their opening game.

Their only standout player was Raheem sterling who, having epitomized the misery of last season at Chelsea, rustled up a number of electric runs here.

