The Six Most Expensive Transfers In The Premier League In January Transfer Window

Chelsea spent £107 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica making him the most expensive transfer in premier league history. The 21 year old has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the World. He has been in top form since the beginning of this season and the Blues have managed to secure his signature.

The Blues spent £88.5 million on signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian forward has been highly impressive in performance since the beginning of this season. He’s currently the fastest player in the premier league and has already made his debut for the Blues. Mudryk is expected to help Chelsea finish top four this season.

Newcastle United spent £45 million on signing Anthony Gordon from Everton in January transfer window.

Liverpool spent £45 million on signing Cody Gakpo from PSV in January. Gakpo has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world. He was one of the best players in the 2022 World Cup. However, Cody Gakpo has been struggling to perform since joining Liverpool.

Leeds United spent £35.5 million on signing Rutter from Norwich. Leeds broke their transfer record to sign forward Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim for £35.5m.

Benoit Badiashile is the sixth most expensive transfer in the premier league in January. The Blues spent £35 million on signing Badiashile from Monaco and he has established himself as a first team starter at the club.

