The Sir Alex Ferguson Milestone Man United Reached After Beating Nottingham Forest 2-0

So far this season, Manchester United have been a joy to watch as the team gets accustomed to Ten Hag’s style of play. The Red Devils extended their superb run of wins yesterday as they defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 and 5-0 on aggregate.

However, while the win has sent Erik Ten Hag’s side to the final of the Carabao cup where they will have Newcastle United, there’s also another milestone that the red devils reached. The milestone was first achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson and now Erik Ten Hag’s side has managed to reach it.

Which Sir Alex Ferguson Milestone Did Man United Reach Yesterday

For hardcore Manchester United fans, it’s no news that the Sir Alex Ferguson era at the club was very successful. The Red Devils under the Scottish tactician were arguably the best team in Europe then. Well, following his retirement, there has been a decline in performance and productivity. But under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red devils reached a milestone of 12 consecutive wins at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Red devils under Erik Ten Hag have been superb. Well, the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest now means the Red Devils have won 12 consecutive games at Old Trafford, the first time since the Sir Alex Ferguson era. This incredible run of form has seen the red devils scoring 31 goals, conceding 5, and keeping 8 clean sheets.

In addition to the win and milestone reached, Manchester United fans are no doubt delighted to have Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho back in the squad, especially the latter. Recall, that Jadon Sancho has been sidelined since October.

What do you think about Man United under Ten Hag?

