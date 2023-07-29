The Seven Players That Have Provided 4 Assists in a Single Premier League Game

In the illustrious history of the English Premier League, few accomplishments stand out as truly exceptional. Among these remarkable achievements is the unique distinction of providing four assists in a single game. As reported by Squakwa, only a select group of seven players have managed to achieve this impressive feat on the hallowed Premier League turf. Let us delve into this exclusive list and celebrate the footballing prowess of these remarkable players, where a striking pattern emerges: all but one of them were associated with the prestigious north London clubs.

1. Dennis Bergkamp:

Dutch maestro Dennis Bergkamp was a formidable presence during his time at Arsenal. His vision, creativity, and deft touches made him an integral part of the Gunners’ attacking force, and his four-assist masterclass cemented his place in Premier League history.

2. José Antonio Reyes:

Adept at operating from wide positions, Spanish winger José Antonio Reyes left an indelible mark during his stint with Arsenal. His outstanding performance, highlighted by four assists in a single game, showcased his talent and helped etch his name into football folklore.

3. Cesc Fàbregas:

Known for his exceptional passing ability and footballing intelligence, Cesc Fàbregas made waves while representing both Arsenal and Chelsea. The midfield maestro orchestrated plays with aplomb, and his four-assist spectacle remains one of the most memorable displays in Premier League history.

4. Emmanuel Adebayor:

During his time with Arsenal and later Manchester City, Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor displayed a flair for setting up his teammates. His four assists in a Premier League game demonstrated his versatility as a forward, leaving spectators in awe of his abilities.

5. Santi Cazorla:

The diminutive Spaniard, Santi Cazorla, weaved magic on the pitch during his tenure at Arsenal. Renowned for his impeccable passing accuracy and dribbling skills, his four assists in a single game showcased his ability to dictate play from midfield.

6. Harry Kane:

Tottenham Hotspur’s talismanic striker, Harry Kane, has earned a reputation as one of the finest forwards of his generation. Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, Kane’s four-assist brilliance exemplified his all-around contribution to the game, solidifying his status as a complete forward.

7. Paul Pogba:

The sole exception in this remarkable group, French midfield maestro Paul Pogba showcased his playmaking brilliance during his time with Manchester United. His four assists in a single game not only demonstrated his vision but also highlighted his immense influence in orchestrating attacks.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)