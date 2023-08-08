The Set back In Nkunku’s injury explains why Chelsea should have signed Joao Felix permanently

Multiple sources have confirmed today that Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku could be out for a couple of months and the report has explained why Chelsea should have signed Joao Felix permanently this summer.

Joao Felix is a player who shares similar attributes with Nkunku and this period would have been his time to shine if Chelsea had signed him from Atletico Madrid. The Portugal international came to Chelsea in January on a loan till the rest of the season and he showed his class on many occasions as he was the player driving the Chelsea attack in the latter part of last season.

Following Pochettino’s appointment, Felix was sent back to Atletico Madrid as he was considered not part of the new coach’s plan. Meanwhile, he has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona lately after he disclosed his love for the club publicly.

However, Christopher Nkunku looks set to be out for a couple of months which will possibly leave the Chelsea team in a mess because none of their current attackers match his qualities based on his performance last season. This situation has explained why Chelsea made a mistake by failing to sign Joao Felix permanently because the attacker would have filled the void for Nkunku.

